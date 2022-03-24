Voetbal International believes that there is a good chance that Erik ten Hag will remain at Ajax despite talks with Manchester United.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Manchester United reportedly held talks with Ten Hag earlier this week as they seek a new head coach from this summer. The talks are said to have gone well but Ten Hag is not the only candidate for the English giants.
According to Voetbal International’s Ajax reporter, Freek Jansen, there is a good chance that Ten Hag remains in Amsterdam.
He said on the Pak Schaal Podcast, “Ten Hag is very straightforward, stubborn and idiosyncratic. But everything has to be right if he wants to leave Ajax. He is still having a fantastic time at Ajax. A lot has happened that he had zero influence on but was able to manage. From Promes to Onana and of course Overmars. If it hadn’t happened to Overmars, there would have been a very good chance that he would have stayed. On the other hand: he really only goes to a club where everything is right.
“United have wanted him for a long time, they have been interested for a long time. That’s where conversations take place. But he’s not into that. That is mainly the management. He is working on this season and how he can turn it around again so that Ajax will again book convincing victories. He demands from his players that they are not busy with transfers. If he demands it, he demands it of himself. He did that last season. He’s doing it again now.”
good news!