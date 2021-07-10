Mario Gotze is fully focused on the season ahead with PSV Eindhoven and is not thinking about leaving the club.
It came as a surprise last summer when Gotze decided to join PSV Eindhoven on a free transfer, but the midfielder is enjoying himself in the Netherlands.
Speaking to ESPN, Gotze said, “I had played in Germany for ten years and was ready for a new challenge. It was good for me. I learned a lot: this trainer’s concept of the game, the situation with covid, and I also became a father. Getting older for the first time was a very positive experience. You start to look at things differently.”
A departure from PSV is not in the mind of Gotze, “I’m not thinking about leaving. We have a big chance to play the Champions League, grow as a team and take trophies. I want that too, that’s the most important thing for me.”
Gotze made 18 Eredivisie appearances last season, scoring five goals.