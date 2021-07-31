A number of top clubs are circling Ajax midfielder Ryan Gravenberch but he will remain in Amsterdam this season. However, the young midfielder admits it could be a different story next year.
The 19-year-old has been a regular in the Ajax first team for the last two seasons and he will once again be key for Erik ten Hag in this campaign.
Speaking to De Telegraaf, Gravenberch spoke about his future, “I have been playing at Ajax since I was eight and I am grateful to the club for what it has done for me. Ajax has shaped me into who I am today and it would be nice if I could give something back. A high transfer fee is good for the club, but also indirectly for myself. If a club pays a lot of money for you, you still come in as a bigger man.”
Gravenberch admits that next summer may be a good time to join a new club, “I have a commitment until the summer of 2023 and at the moment we are not talking about contract extension. After this season it could be a good time to look further. But I am really not concerned with that at all, because Ajax is my deserves full focus.”