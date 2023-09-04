Netherlands U21 boss Michael Reiziger will be without Brian Brobbey and Ryan Gravenberch for the upcoming European Championship qualifiers.
The Netherlands will face Moldova and North Macedonia over the next week in two European Championship qualifiers.
On Monday, Ryan Gravenberch pulled out of the squad, which has drawn criticism from Reiziger. The midfielder has turned down the invitation to concentrate on his opening days with new club Liverpool.
Voetbal International is reporting that Reiziger said in response to Gravenberch dropping out, “I don’t think it’s a good decision, I told him that. I really don’t think it’s good. For a national team, for your country, you have to play with your heart. Not with your head. So you really have to want to be there. That is just important to me.
“He has made his decision to stay in Liverpool to acclimatize. I know Ryan, he is a good and likeable boy, but he made the wrong choice here.”
Ajax striker Brian Brobbey has also decided to pull out of the squad after suffering an injury in Ajax’s 0-0 draw with Fortuna Sittard.
Cambuur midfielder Fedde de Jong has been handed his first call-up as a replacement for Gravenberch, while Ryan Flamingo of Vitesse has been added after Brobbey pulled out.