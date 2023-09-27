Cody Gakpo scored and Ryan Gravenberch got an assist as Liverpool came from behind to defeat Leicester City 3-1 in the Carabao Cup.
Gakpo and Gravenberch both started the cup clash with Virgil van Dijk given a rest against a Leicester City side that sits top of the Championship.
Leicester City took the lead early on with Kasey McAteer scoring and it remained that way until early in the second half. Gravenberch set up Gakpo in the 48th minute to spin and fire into the net.
Gravenberch was then substituted as Liverpool went on to win 3-1 with Dominik Szoboszlai and Diego Jota scoring the goals.
Liverpool move onto the fourth round draw.