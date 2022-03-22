Ryan Gravenberch has confirmed that contract negotiations with Ajax have stopped and he spoke about interest from Bayern Munich.
Gravenberch is coming into the final year of his deal with Ajax and has been heavily linked with a move to Bayern Munich. De Telegraaf are reporting that Bayern Munich placed a €25 million bid last week.
Speaking to NOS, Gravenberch said, “The contract negotiations have now stopped. I just have one more year of contract now and that’s it. We’ll see.”
On interest from Bayern he added, “My father and agent are working on it. Of course I know about it, you can read it everywhere, but there is interest from Bayern and I think also from several clubs. I don’t know if I’m worth 25 million euros, but you can be proud. It’s a lot of money.”