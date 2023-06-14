Ryan Gravenberch is open to leaving Bayern Munich if he does not have a guarantee of more playing time next season.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The midfielder moved from Ajax to Bayern Munich last summer but was used sparingly by Julian Nagelsmann, who was then fired.
Speaking to De Telegraaf, Gravenberch discussed his time under Nagelsmann on the bench, “I thought: Seriously, what is this?
“I had expected that I would get more chances and minutes than I eventually got. I had done a very good preparation and thought I deserved it.”
In March, Thomas Tuchel took over and increased Gravenberch’s minutes but he is not sure if the manager has plans for him next season, “There may be plans with me. I haven’t really spoken to the trainer about that yet, that will come after the European Championship when I’m back from Georgia and Romania. Then we’ll see how things are.”
Gravenberch is clear that he will look to leave if he is not playing more, “I just want to play more, preferably at Bayern Munich. And otherwise at a club where I play 100 percent. That’s my preference. Because I don’t want to have another year like the one I’ve had now. One like that. One season is good, I really learned a lot. But I just want to play football.”