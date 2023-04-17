According to De Telegraaf, Ryan Gravenberch is interested in joining Liverpool this summer as he is frustrated with his lack of playing time in Munich.
The midfielder has been heavily linked with Liverpool in the past few weeks and the player’s representatives are said to have met with the Premier League side.
According to De Telegraaf, Gravenberch is ready to leave Bayern Munich in the summer due to a lack of playing time. The report states the midfielder blames it mainly on himself, but it adds, “What should he do better if Tuchel says he trains very well and believes in him, but still doesn’t play him?”
Gravenberch left Ajax for Bayern last summer for €18.5 million and the German giants want him to stay at the club. However, with Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka ahead of him in the pecking order, the future for Gravenberch at Bayern looks bleak.