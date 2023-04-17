Nottingham Forest shows intere... Sydney van Hooijdonk could follow in his father's footsteps and ...

Gravenberch interested in join... According to De Telegraaf, Ryan Gravenberch is interested in joining ...

Feyenoord binds Wieffer to new... Mats Wieffer has signed a new deal with Feyenoord running ...

Newcastle United set their sig... According to Sky Sports Italia, Newcastle United is interested in ...

Ajax keeps control of second w... Ajax has reclaimed second spot in the Eredivisie after a ...

AZ return to winning ways agai... AZ Alkmaar put their disappointing result in Europe behind them ...

Besiktas looking to bring Wegh... According to The Sun, Besiktas are hoping to re-sign Wout ...