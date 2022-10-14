Ryan Gravenberch has been included in the final 20 young players in the running to take the Golden Boy Award.
Earlier this year the full shortlist for the award was released and it contained five Dutchmen. Jayden Braaf (Borussia Dortmund), Brian Brobbey (Ajax/RB Leipzig), Ki-Jana Hoever (PSV/Wolverhampton Wanderers) and Devyne Rensch (Ajax) have all since been knocked out of the running.
Xavi Simons of PSV, was then added to the list by the professional panel but he has not been included in the top twenty, which was announced on Friday. Bayern Munich talent Ryan Gravenberch is the only Dutchman left in the running.
Rafael van der Vaart and Matthijs de Ligt have previously taken home the trophy but it is unlikely that Gravenberch will join them. Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid), Ansu Fati, Gavi (both Barcelona) and Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich) are all in the running and are said to be the front runners.