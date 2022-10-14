Ajax let out frustration on Ex... Ajax bounced back from the disappointing defeat to Napoli with ...

Feyenoord end AZ Alkmaar’... AZ Alkmaar has been knocked off the top spot in ...

Til and Simons fire PSV to big... PSV Eindhoven eased to a 6-1 victory over Utrecht with ...

FC Twente ease to victory over... FC Twente recorded a simple 3-0 win over FC Groningen ...

NEC’s drawing run ends w... NEC Nijmegen's run of seven consecutive draws ended on Sunday ...

Cocu claims first win as Vites... Vitesse Arnhem are off the bottom of the Eredivisie after ...

Real Madrid interested in Frim... According to MARCA, Real Madrid has been impressed by Bayer ...