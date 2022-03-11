An excellent strike from Ryan Gravenberch in the 92nd minute earned Ajax a 3-2 win over Cambuur.
Ajax were looking to take some confidence into Tuesday’s crucial Champions League clash with Benfica, and after a minute they were 1-0 up at Cambuur. Dusan Tadic fired the ball in at the back post.
Ajax dominated and a second goal came before the break with Sebastien Haller turning away from his marker before firing the ball past Pieter Bos.
Recently, Ajax has been suspect at the back and without Jurrien Timber and Lisandro Martinez, Erik ten Hag’s side once again looked nervy in defence. In the 48th minute, Issa Kallon pulled one back for the hosts after a corner.
In the 79th minute, Nicolas Tagliafico’s poor pass was picked up by Tom Boare and the ball eventually found its way to Patrick Joosten, who slid the ball past Andre Onana.
It seemed Ajax was heading for a poor draw but in the 92nd minute, Ryan Gravenberch hammered the ball past Bos from a distance to save the visitor’s blushes.
Ajax remains clear at the top of the table, and they take a win into the Champions League. Cambuur remains 8th.