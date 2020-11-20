Ryan Gravenberch may not have made his Netherlands debut but he enjoyed his first time with the Dutch national team.
The 18-year-old replaced the sick Tonny Vilhena in the squad, but did not appear from the bench in the victories over Bosnia and Herzegovina and Poland.
Speaking to the Ajax website, Gravenberch reflected on his first time in the Netherlands squad and revealed he tried to learn as much as he could from Frenkie de Jong.
He said, “I like players who put risk in their game and he does that. He takes the initiative, stays calm on the ball and has a lot of self-confidence. I like that to see.
“I dare to put that kind of risks in my game, but there is still more. Sometimes I have to be a bit more careful, of course, but where I can pass, I also have to pass. I have to vary in that. But of course I like those moments, actions and turning away. “