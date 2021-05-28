Willem II have named Fred Grim as their new head coach with the 55-year-old leaving RKC Waalwijk to take charge of the Tilburg club.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Grim has been in charge of RKC Waalwijk since 2018 and kept them in the Eredivisie this season. His achievement this season has seen him nominated for the Rinus Michels Award.
Willem II have now worked a deal to take Grim from Waalwijk and he has signed a two-year deal to be the replacement of Zeljko Petrovic, who left the club earlier this month.
Willem II technical director Joris Mathijsen told the club’s website, “Fred’s versatile experience and vision on football and youth suits Willem II. Fred has worked as a football player and trainer at various levels, from youth academies to the top of Dutch football. Willem II has the ambition to become a stable Eredivisie club with attacking football and to let our own trained talents take the step to the first team.”