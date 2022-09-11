Tomas Suslov scored the only goal of the game as Groningen defeated Cambuur Leeuwarden 1-0.
Groningen came closest to an opening goal in the first half but Paulos Abraham hit the post. Cambuur coach Henk de Jong had to substitute Remco Balk after half an hour as he picked up a yellow card and was walking a fine line for a second.
Ricardo Pepi came on for his Groningen debut at the break and he set up the only goal of the game. The forward set Tomas Suslov through on goal and he calmly finished.
Cambuur failed to react and Groningen thought they had added a second late on. However, Radinio Balker’s goal was disallowed.
Groningen’s second win of the season lifts them to 9th while Cambuur is 13th.