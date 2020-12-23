Groningen slumped to a shock 1-0 defeat to Heracles Almelo at home.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Danny Buijs side have been flying high in the Eredivisie this season and were looking to go into the new year in the top five.
Ahmed El Messaoudi and Mo El Hankouri had chances for the hosts but they were denied by Heracles goalkeeper Janis Blaswich. At the other end, Delano Burgzorg fired wide.
Groningen struggled to create anything after the break and they were eventually punished by Heracles. In the 78th minute, substitute Adrian Szöke raced onto a through ball and kept his calm to fire Heracles ahead.
The hosts pushed for an equaliser but could not find it as Heracles held on for a second straight victory. Groningen go into the new year in sixth, while Heracles are 12th.