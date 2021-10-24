Groningen finally found their second win of the season on Sunday as they defeated AZ Alkmaar 2-0 in the Euroborg.
Groningen won on their opening game of the season but had since lost four and drawn four, leaving them in the bottom three heading into Sunday’s clash with AZ Alkmaar, who turned up at the Euroborg with confidence.
Vangelis Pavlidis hit the post for AZ Alkmaar before Bart van Hintum made a goalline clearance to deny the visitors who started the game brightly.
In the 20th minute, Groningen took the lead in incredible fashion. Cyril Ngonge scored a goal of the season contender as he flicked a cross with his back heel into the top corner.
AZ Alkmaar went looking for the equaliser but they could not find it and twenty minutes from time, Groningen sealed the win. Michael de Leeuw poked the ball past goalkeeper Peter Vindahl.
With the victory, Groningen are now 15th while AZ Alkmaar is 11th.