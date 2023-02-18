Groningen failed to register an important victory on Saturday as they were held to a 1-1 draw by 10-man Emmen.
Groningen went into the game without a win since October and their future in the Eredivisie looks bleak at the moment. They were desperately hoping for a win against fellow strugglers Emmen.
Elvis Manu hit the post early on for the hosts, who also cried for a penalty when Radinio Balker went down in the box. In the 12th minute, Ricardo Pepi did make it 1-0 after being set up by Johan Hove.
The joy for the hosts was short-lived as Miguel Araujo equalised for Emmen following a free kick from Mark Diemers.
Neither side threatened the lead again before the break and in the second-half, Danny Hoesen made his Eredivisie return for Emmen against his former side. Lucas Bernadou went close for the visitors, but in the 73rd minute, Mike Te Wierik was sent off for his second yellow card.
Groningen had around 15 minutes to find a winner but Mickey van der Hart denied Hove and Thijmen Blokzijl as Emmen took a point.
Groningen remains 17th while Emmen is one place above them.