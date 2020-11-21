Vitesse missed the chance to go three points ahead at the top of the Eredivisie after being held to a 1-1 draw at Groningen.
Vitesse went into the game joint top of the Eredivisie with Ajax and on a five game-winning run. However, they were without star-man Riechedly Bazoer, who was suspended.
Both sides started the game slowly with only one clear cut chance in the opening period but Matús Bero struck against the crossbar for Vitesse.
In the 29th minute, Groningen took the lead when Patrick Joosten smashed a strike past Remko Pasveer from distance. After a quick free-kick by Oussama Tannane, Lois Openda fired in the equaliser on the stroke of half-time.
In the second half, Thomas Buitink came off the bench and Vitesse changed to a 4-4-2 formation. They got the biggest chance of the second half, but Armando Broja could not slot into an empty net in the 63rd minute.
The point means Vitesse are top but will be overtaken by Ajax if they defeat Heracles on Sunday. Groningen are 7th.