Groningen have not taken up the option to sign Joel Asoro permanently from Swansea City.
The forward joined Groningen on loan from Swansea City in the summer, and made 17 appearances last season, scoring three goals.
There was an option in the deal to make the move permanent, but Groningen have decided not to use it. They tried to extend the 21-year-old’s loan but that was rejected by Swansea City.
Groningen director Mark-Jan Fledderus told the club’s website,”Joel has shown several times last season that he has specific qualities and remains an interesting player. However, we now have to decide whether we want to disclose the purchase option and have made the choice not to. We wanted to rent it for an extra year, but that was not an option at the moment. We would like to thank Joel very much for the contribution he made in the past season and wish him every success in his further career. ”