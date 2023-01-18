Groningen has completed the signing of Brentford defender Mads Bech Sorensen on loan until the end of the season.
The Danish centre-back had only made four appearances for Brentford in the Premier League this season and had an expiring contract.
Groningen has agreed to loan the 24-year-old until the end of the season when he will then become a free agent.
Groningen technical director Mark-Jan Fledderus, “Mads is a big, physically strong central defender. He has trained and played football at a high level in recent seasons and therefore brings with him the necessary experience. We think that he can be of immediate value to our defense and also attribute leadership qualities to him. We wish Mads every success in the coming months at FC Groningen.”
Sorensen is the third signing of the month for Groningen after the arrival of midfielders Aimar Sher from Spezia and Johan Hove from Stromsgodet IF.