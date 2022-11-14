Groningen has confirmed that Frank Wormuth is no longer their head coach after a poor start to the campaign.
The German coach has been in charge of Groningen since the summer but he has not been able to oversee a good start to the campaign.
The 3-2 loss against Fortuna Sittard on Sunday has left Groningen sitting in 15th and only six points above bottom-placed Volendam.
Groningen announced on Monday that Wormuth had been sacked with technical director Mark-Jan Fledderus telling the club website, “We have chosen Frank as the new head coach of FC Groningen with full conviction. This now appears to have been a major error of judgment, which I greatly blame myself as the technical person with ultimate responsibility. The past few months have shown that it has not been a good match here at and with FC Groningen.”
Groningen will now look for a new head coach and have time to do so, with no more matches in the league until the new year.