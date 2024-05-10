Groningen has sealed their return to the Eredivisie after a 2-0 win over Roda JC on Friday.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
Last week, Roda JC thought they had sealed second spot in the Keuken Kampioen Divisie but a 96th minute equaliser in Groningen’s game denied them.
That set up an epic clash on the final day of the season that saw Groningen hosting Roda JC in the Euroborg. Groningen were three points behind Roda JC but had a superior goal difference. A win put the hosts back in the Eredivisie but anything else sealed Roda JC’s place in the top flight.
From the start, Groningen were on top and the opening goal came just before the break as Johan Hove headed in. Early in the second half, Jorg Schreuders doubled the lead and that sealed Groningen’s return to the top spot.
After a year in the second division, Groningen are back and they join Willem II in the top flight. Roda JC now drop into the playoffs.