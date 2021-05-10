FC Groningen have confirmed the signing of Ajax talent Neraysho Kasanwirjo.
The 19-year-old defender could have signed a new deal in Amsterdam but has now decided to leave on a free in the summer. He will join Groningen, where he signs a three-year deal.
Kasanwirjo is a centre-back, who can also play on the right of defence. He has made 37 appearances for Jong Ajax this season, scoring once.
The former Netherlands U17 international was on the bench for Ajax several times this season, but did not make his first-team debut.