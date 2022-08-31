Groningen have sealed the signing of Augsburg striker Ricardo Pepi on a season-long loan deal.
With Jorgen Strand Larsen pushing to depart Groningen, the club has been desperate to sign a new forward. They have their man with Pepi joining in deadline day.
The 19-year-old American international joins Groningen on a season long loan deal and he told the club website, “I’m very happy to be here and I can’t wait to start the season.”
Pepi has made 16 appearances for Augsburg but is yet to score. Before that with FC Dallas, the talented youngster netted 16 times in 59 games.