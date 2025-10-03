FC Groningen are up to fourth in the table after a 2-1 win at NAC Breda on Friday evening.
NAC Breda came out to a party atmosphere with DJ Tiesto playing to the crowd before kick off. However, the players couldn’t match the intensity.
Groningen were the better side from the start and they deserved their lead when Tika de Jonge hammered in a strike from distance after 34 minutes.
After a long ball from goalkeeper Etienne Vaessen, Thom van Bergen got through on goal in the 54th minute and he slotted the ball into the net.
NAC did pull one back late on through Mohamed Nassoh but it was too late and Groningen took the victory.
NAC Breda are down in 15th while Groningen is now only four points from the top.