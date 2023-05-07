After a 1-1 draw at Go Ahead Eagles, Groningen’s relegation to the Keuken Kampioen Divisie has been confirmed.
Only a win for Groningen would keep up their slender hopes of staying in the Eredivisie and they got off to the perfect start as Ricardo Pepi fired them ahead.
However, Go Ahead Eagles hit back after half an hour with Willum Thór Willumsson equalising and only Peter Leeuwenburgh prevented the hosts from taking the lead.
In the second half, Groningen’s players tried to get themselves going but it didn’t work and Go Ahead Eagles were prevented a victory by Leeuwenburgh, who made a number of saves.
Groningen’s 25-year stay in the Eredivisie is over and they will go down while Go Ahead Eagles is in 11th.