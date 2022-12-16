Ruud Gullit is not happy with the Netherlands performance during the World Cup in Qatar.
The Netherlands performances drew criticism before they were knocked out in the quarter-finals on penalties by Argentina.
Writing in his De Telegraaf column, Ruud Gullit criticised the Netherlands squad for a lack of leadership and pointed fingers at Virgil van Dijk and Memphis Depay.
Gullit said, “Cody Gakpo scored every game in the group stage, Davy Klaassen also scored. Then there was an interview in which Depay says that he prefers to play with Steven Bergwijn. That’s strange. Then you give Gakpo and Klaassen a knee, or at least one of the two. You can tell me anything, but those guys don’t like that.
“The atmosphere to keep it cozy seemed more important than the goal. The thumbs up when a ball passes a meter over you, that’s not possible. They are players who get annoyed when criticism comes. That started at Memphis Depay with the fingers in the ears. But Virgil van Dijk also got irritated by a few words from Marco van Basten. The Oranje players have been pampered far too much, have been told too often how good they were.”
Gullit feels the Netherlands have failed to leave a mark on the tournament, “The worst of all is that we went home with one legacy at this World Cup. The free kick against Argentina. From Wout Weghorst. That’s what we left behind in this tournament. No more.”
Well said Ruud.
He raises a good point about Coady and Klassen.
Started well with those two.
To make the switch the player coming in has to improve – and Van Gaal chose an out of form Bergwijn.
The obvious was to give Simons increasing minutes.
At least there was the chance to give one of the young ones coming through time with Messi on the pitch. Its something a decade more later Simons or the like is passing on/telling the young ones about. You have to give dreams experience, not as a given, but an opportunity sought by those giving.