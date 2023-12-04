Ruud Gullit has been impressed by the recent performances of Brian Brobbey and expects the striker to play a key role at Euro 2024.
In recent months, Brobbey has been criticised by Marco van Basten and Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman around his finishing.
However, Gullit has seen an improvement in Brobbey’s recent performances, telling De Telegraaf, “Brobbey did not like the criticism.
“But he did something with it. This is how you should deal with criticism. In fact, you should be happy with criticism, because then people are busy with you. Especially when it comes from Marco van Basten.”
The two goals against Marseille and assist versus NEC impressed Gullit, “Now I saw Brobbey do things at Olympique Marseille and NEC in one week, which I have seen very little of him before. Two clever finishes and placing two balls with the inside of the foot in the net, very clever, especially when you know that Brobbey is under a magnifying glass. Or make the move, keep the peace and overview, and pass the ball to a teammate who is in a better position, such as against NEC.”
Gullit believes Brobbey can play a role for the Netherlands at Euro 2024, “By the way, know that the Dutch team does not have much choice in the striker and Brobbey can easily become the man for the Netherlands at the European Championships in Germany next summer. At least, he can easily claim a place in the starting line-up if the rapid development of the last week continues.”