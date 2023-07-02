Erick Gutierrez has left PSV Eindhoven to join Mexican side Chivas Guadalajara.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The midfielder has been with PSV Eindhoven since 2018 and he made 141 appearances for the club. However, he never became a constant starter with most of his appearances coming from the bench.
Gutierrez has now departed for Chivas Guadalajara, who have paid PSV Eindhoven €5.5 million to sign the 28-year-old.
PSV will now use the funds on the transfer market with new head coach Peter Bosz keen to bring in a number of new faces.