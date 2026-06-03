The Netherlands lost their friendly with Algeria 1-0 in Rotterdam thanks to Feyenoord winger Anis Hadj Moussa.
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Ronald Koeman was without Denzel Dumfries, who was suspended, and Jurrien Timber who is yet to join the squad. That meant that Mats Wieffer was played at right back, while Crysencio Summerville made his debut on the wing.
The rain poured in Rotterdam as Donyell Malen got two big opportunities to make it 1-0 but he hit the post before sending a shot from close range wide. Cody Gakpo also had chances while Tijjani Reijnders had a goal disallowed for an offside.
At the break, Koeman made a number of changes with Memphis Depay, Nathan Ake, Jorrel Hato, Justin Kluivert and Robin Roefs all coming on.
Malen got another excellent chance early in the second half but he could only stab the ball wide from close range. Kluivert forced Zidane into a good save before Koeman made another raft of changes.
They didn’t work and with four minutes left, Algeria took the lead with Feyenoord’s Anis Hadj Moussa curling an excellent strike past Roefs to make it 1-0.
Netherlands couldn’t find an equaliser and it’s a defeat for Oranje with just a game against Uzbekistan to come before that huge World Cup opener against Japan.