Rene Hake finally has his first win as head coach of Utrecht as they came from behind to defeat Emmen 3-2.
For both sides, the last game of the year was a must-win with Emmen bottom of the table and winless, while Utrecht hasn’t tasted a victory in the seven matches since John van den Brom departed for Genk.
In the 22nd minute, Eljero Elia netted his first goal for Utrecht after combining with Sander van de Streek. However, that lead only lasted five minutes before Miguel Araujo curled the ball brilliantly into the top corner from a free-kick.
Before the break, Emmen had the lead with Lucas Bernadou finding the net with an excellent strike from outside the box.
Utrecht needed a big second half and on the hour mark, Gyrano Kerk powered into the box and his cross was turned in by Joris van Overeem.
Substitute Adrián Dalmau then netted the winner for Utrecht after being set up by Kerk.
It was Utrecht’s first away win since December last year and they head into the new year sitting ninth. Emmen are bottom and without a win.