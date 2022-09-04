NEC Nijmegen couldn’t take advantage of a red card for Tibor Halilovic as Heerenveen held on for a 0-0 draw.
At both ends stood a goalkeeper in the Netherlands provisional squad with Jasper Cillessen in goal for NEC, while Andries Noppert made his first appearance since appearing in an Oranje squad for the first time.
Neither goalkeeper had anything to do in a dull first half that saw few chances on goal. Heerenveen did have the ball in the net but Thom Haye’s effort was disallowed for an offside in the build-up
After the break, Noppert showed why he was in the Netherlands squad with an excellent save to deny NEC attacker Elayis Tavsan.
Just after the hour mark, Tavsan was hacked down by Halilovic and the Heerenveen midfielder was eventually shown a red card. Despite going down to ten-men, Heerenveen managed to once again keep a clean sheet.
Heerenveen and Noppert have only conceded one goal all season and they are 6th while NEC is in 9th.