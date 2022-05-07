Sebastien Haller will not rule out a transfer from Ajax but he doesn’t think he will follow Erik ten Hag to Manchester United.
The striker has had an excellent season with Ajax, scoring 20 goals in the Eredivisie and 11 in the Champions League. This has seen the striker gather interest from clubs such as Bayern Munich.
Speaking to NOS, Haller said on his future, “Of course there is interest from clubs. But I always say: interest is something different than an offer and a transfer is something else.
“If I’ve learned anything from the past, it’s that you can’t plan. We’ll see what happens or not. Live life, take your chances and enjoy every moment. Then you’ll see.”
Erik ten Hag, who fought to sign Haller for Ajax, will leave the club for Manchester United. Asked if he expects a move to Manchester United, Haller said, “Haha, no I won’t follow him”
Haller is clear that he is happy with Ajax. “I feel good here at the club and in the city.”