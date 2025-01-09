FC Utrecht has confirmed the signing of Sebastien Haller on loan from Borussia Dortmund.
The striker has rejoined the Eredivisie side on a short-term loan move until the end of the season.
Haller was on loan at the Spanish side Leganes for the first part of the season but that deal has been cancelled so that the striker can head back to the Netherlands.
Haller left Utrecht in 2017 and is now back at Stadion Galgenwaard after periods at Eintracht Frankfurt, West Ham United, Ajax, Borussia Dortmund and Leganés.
Haller scored 51 times in 98 appearances for Utrecht in his first spell with the club. The 30-year-old could be key to fixing the goalscoring issues for Utrecht, who are battling for a Champions League spot this season.