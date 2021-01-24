Ajax remains three points clear at the top of the Eredivisie after a 2-1 win at Fortuna Sittard.
Fortuna went into the game in good form with five wins in their last seven league games, and the opening phase was filled with chances for both sides.
In the 19th minute, Ajax had the lead when a corner was flicked into his own net by Sebastian Polter. The hosts thought they had equalised soon after but Emil Hansson’s goal was rightfully disallowed for offside.
Dusan Tadic and Sebastien Haller then missed good chances and in the 48th minute, Mickael Tirpan tapped in a good cross from Lisandro Semedo to equalise.
From that point, Ajax went looking for the lead again and it eventually came in the 64th minute, when Nicolas Tagliafico crossed for Haller to slide the ball in. Fortuna were unhappy that play continued while Semedo was on the ground but the goal stood.
Fortuna barely threatened an equaliser and only some poor finishing and decision making prevented Ajax from adding to their lead. Just before the end, Polter was sent off for a high challenge.
Ajax maintains their three point lead at the top while Fortuna Sittard are 13th.