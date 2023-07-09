Former Feyenoord midfielder Gustavo Hamer could be heading to the Premier League with Fulham.
The midfielder is coming off the back of an impressive campaign with Coventry City, which ended with them almost getting promoted to the Premier League.
Hamer has only one year left on his contract with Coventry City and Sky Sports is reporting that Fulham are interested in signing him. No bid has yet gone in, but the Premier League side could change that in the coming weeks.
Hamer came through at Feyenoord before moving to PEC Zwolle via Dordrecht. He made the move to England in 2020 and has made 130 appearances for Coventry City, scoring 19 times and adding 23 assists.