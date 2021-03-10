According to Voetbal International, Gerry Hamstra is set to join Ajax after leaving his role as technical manager with Heerenveen.
Earlier this week, Hamstra left his role with Heerenveen after a difference of opinion on the club’s future with the board.
It now appears that Hamstra is heading to Ajax with talks already taking place with the Amsterdam club, which possibly led to the split with Heerenveen.
At Ajax, Hamstra would act as a right-hand man for Marc Overmars, and become a link between Ajax’s director of football affairs and the club’s academy.