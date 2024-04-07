Sontje Hansen came off the bench to score twice and provide an assist as NEC Nijmegen defeated Vitesse 3-0 in Arnhem.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
Vitesse were hoping the Gelderse derby could be a catalyst for them to escape the bottom two this season and they started brightly. Jasper Cillessen had to make a number of saves to keep the hosts out.
NEC barely created a chance in the first half and Sontje Hansen was summoned from the bench. He made an instant impact as he set up Mees Hoedemakers to fire NEC ahead after 65 minutes.
With ten minutes left, Hansen cut in from the left and curled an excellent strike past Eloy Room to make it 2-0. The winger then sealed the victory in stoppage time.
Their first derby win since 2016 moves NEC into fifth spot above Ajax, while Vitesse remains in 17th.