Ridgeciano Haps and Mitchell te Vrede have both decided on an international future with Suriname.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Haps was knocking on the door of the Netherlands national team after a good start to the season, but he has since dropped down to the bench. The 27-year-old has now decided he cannot wait any longer and he has chosen to represent Suriname.
Former Feyenoord striker Mitchell Te Vrede, who now plays for Saudi Professional League side Al-Fateh, has also decided to represent the tiny nation in South America.
Warner Hahn, Tjaronn Chery, Damil Dankerlui, Ryan Donk, Diego Biseswar, Florian Jozefzoon and Nigel Hasselbaink have all recently decided to represent Suriname as well.