According to reports in France, Ligue 1 leaders Lille OSC are interested in signing Sparta Rotterdam midfielder Abdou Harroui.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
France Football is reporting that Lille have watched the midfielder on several occasions and are very impressed with the 23-year-old.
Lille are now ready to make a move for Harroui in the summer and are hoping to beat off competition from several other clubs. It is unclear how much the French side are willing to offer Sparta for the Netherlands U21 international, who is coming into the final year of his contract.
Harroui has made 99 appearances for Sparta Rotterdam, scoring 18 goals and adding 13 assists.