Feyenoord left-back Quilindschy Hartman has confirmed there was a big chance that he would have joined Chelsea this summer if not for his injury.
Hartman has suffered a long term knee injury which is likely to keep him out until the start of 2025.
Speaking to ESPN, Hartman has revealed that the injury has scuppered his chances of joining Chelsea this summer.
He said, “I think they don’t want me now, but they really wanted me, yeah.
”It already started in the winter break. They came to Feyenoord, but at that moment I didn’t really want it myself. I had just broken through, just started playing everything and made it to the Dutch national team. The European Championships also arrived. It wasn’t really about it.
“From Feyenoord it was also clear: in the summer we are open to it, but not now.
“The last few months they came back and really wanted me. Unfortunately, things turned out differently. Now I’m staying with Feyenoord, but there’s a good chance it would have happened otherwise.”
The 22-year-old added that Chelsea have not closed the door on a future move, “They have now wished me a lot of strength and said the interest won’t stop.”