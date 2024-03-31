Feyenoord has announced that Quilindschy Hartman will miss the rest of the season through injury.
The left-back was forced off during Feyenoord’s 4-2 win over Utrecht and the club has now given an update.
Feyenoord has confirmed that Hartman will not play again this season due to the knee issue but have not given an exact timeframe for recovery. It means he will not help Feyenoord in their title challenge and will also miss the KNVB Cup final.
The injury is also a blow for Ronald Koeman with Hartman now set to miss the European Championships. Hartman was likely to be starting left-back.