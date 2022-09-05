Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has resigned as head coach of the English League One side Burton Albion.
Burton Albion are currently bottom of League One with only one point from their opening seven games, and Hasselbaink has decided to resign from his position.
Hasselbaink told the club website, “I have taken the club as far as I can with the limited resources available and it is time for someone else to come in and inject some new energy.”
This is the former striker’s second spell in charge of Burton, having returned to the helm in 2021. He led the club to back-to-back 16th-place finishes.