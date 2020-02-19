Hans Hateboer scored twice as Atalanta hammered Valencia 4-1 in the first-leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie.
Ronald Koeman will have had one eye on the game in Bergamo with Hans Hateboer, Marten de Roon and possible Oranje candidate Robin Gosens all starting for the hosts, while Jasper Cilllessen was on the bench for Valencia.
Atalanta dominated the early stages and after 15 minutes, Hateboer fired them ahead after an excellent pass by Alejandro Papu Gómez.
Valencia came into the game but just before the break, Josip Ilicic hammered the ball into the net to make it 2-0. Then in the 57th minute, Remo Freuler scored a third with a great strike into the top corner.
After a swift attacker, Hateboer got his second of the evening and Atalanta’s fourth of the night in the 62nd minute, before Denis Cheryshev got a consolation.
Hateboer will be hoping his performance is enough to impress Koeman, who has favoured Denzel Dumfries at right-back.