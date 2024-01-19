According to De Telegraaf, Ajax’s negotiations with Jorrel Hato are gaining momentum and a new deal is close.
Hato still has a deal in Amsterdam until the summer of 2025 but Ajax are keen to tie their star down to a new deal.
According to De Telegraaf, a new deal is close to being agreed but it will only be signed after Hato turns 18 in March. Then, the centre-back can sign a contract for longer than three seasons.
Hato is currently gaining interest from Arsenal and other clubs around Europe. Signing a new deal can give Ajax some relief that they would be able to ask for a huge fee to let the Netherlands international go, when the time comes.