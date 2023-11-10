Ronald Koeman has named his Netherlands squad for the final two Euro 2024 qualifiers.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The Netherlands ends their qualifying campaign with a home tie with the Republic of Ireland on the 18th of November before a trip to Gibraltar. One win is all that is needed to seal a place at the tournament next year.
Ronald Koeman has been hit with a number of defensive injuries as Micky van de Ven has joined Matthijs de Ligt, Jurrien Timber and Sven Botman on the treatment table. This means, 17-year-old Ajax defender Jorrel Hato has earned his first call-up.
PSV Eindhoven midfielder Jerdy Schouten is recalled to the squad, while Cody Gakpo is back after injury.
Frenkie de Jong, Noa Lang and Memphis Depay are still out injured.