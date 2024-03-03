Heerenveen boosted their chances of reaching the European playoff spots by defeating PEC Zwolle 2-0 in Friesland.
With Ajax defeating Utrecht, Heerenveen knew a win would put them within touching distance of the 8th spot that will lead to a playoff spot.
Pelle van Amersfoort had a goal disallowed for handball before a Sam Kersten foul led to a penalty for the hosts. Anas Tahiri made it 1-0 from the spot.
In the second half, Tahiri then set up Van Amersfoort to settle the game with a second and PEC Zwolle had no answer to that.
Heerenveen climbs to ninth while PEC Zwolle is in 13th.