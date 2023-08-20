Heerenveen made it two wins in two games to start the season as they came away from Utrecht with a 2-0 victory.
Utrecht were looking to bounce back from their defeat to PSV Eindhoven last weekend, but the first half saw them struggle to create anything and the home crowd began to grumble.
The start of the second half was better for the hosts with Hidde ter Avest hitting the crossbar. Victor Jensen then had an effort cleared off the line and Anastasios Douvikas was denied by Andreas Noppert and the crossbar.
Utrecht were on top but in the 69th minute, Heerenveen had the lead. Osame Sahraoui got the ball and shot into the net from a difficult angle.
Utrecht were denied a penalty by VAR and in injury time Daniel Karlsbakk sealed the victory for Heerenveen after a swift counter.
Heerenveen climbs onto six points while it is two defeats in two games for Utrecht.