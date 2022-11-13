Heerenveen defeated Cambuur 2-1 in the Frisian derby on Sunday afternoon.
The game had to be paused early on as fireworks were fired off in the stands but immediately after the restart, Cambuur took the lead. Alex Bangura played through Jamie Jacobs, who calmly beat Andries Noppert before netting.
Jacobs missed a big chance to make it 2-0 and in the 36th minute, Amin Sarr headed in the equaliser from an Anas Tahiri cross.
The game remained balanced after the break but Heerenveen took the three points in the 81st minute as Tahiri found the net with a strike that flew past goalkeeper João Virgínia.
Heerenveen goes into the break in 8th and Cambuur is 17th.