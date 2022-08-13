Feyenoord were held to a 0-0 draw by Heerenveen in De Kuip on Saturday evening.
Feyenoord were looking to build on their 5-2 win over Vitesse last weekend and they went close early on with Andries Noppert saving a shot by Sebastian Szymanski, while Jacob Rasmussen hit the crossbar.
Before the break, Feyenoord continued to create chances but Noppert was in fine form and Marcus Pedersen, Javairo Dilrosun and Danilo were all frustrated.
Heerenveen went close themselves early in the second half but Joost van Aken’s effort from a corner flew over the bar. Amin Sarr was also dangerous but he was denied by Justin Bijlow.
Santiago Giménez was brought on for his debut but the striker could not help his new side to victory. Chances before the end all came and went for the hosts, who ended up frustrated with only one point.