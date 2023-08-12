Heerenveen began their Eredivisie campaign with a 3-1 victory over RKC Waalwijk.
After losing Sydney van Hooijdonk in the summer, Heerenveen signed striker Ion Nicolaescu, who immediately began for the Frisians.
After 20 minutes, Heerenveen had the lead with Nicolaescu volleying in the opening goal. Before the break, Pawel Bochniewicz headed in a second and Osame Sahraoui made it 3-0.
In the second half, Michiel Kramer pulled one back with a penalty and Andries Noppert had to be at his best to prevent further goals from the visitors.
A successful opening for Heerenveen, who travel to Utrecht next week.